Richard C. and Linda Perkins of Little River-Academy celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 26 with a dinner with family and friends in the Reeds Lake area.
Linda Ruth Jeffcoat of Temple married Richard C. Perkins on June 26, 1971, at the First Baptist Church of Temple with the Rev. M.M. Drews officiating.
Mr. Perkins is retired after serving for 35 years with Temple Fire & Rescue, where he obtained the rank of deputy chief.
Mrs. Perkins is retired after 45 years and worked for West Temple Orthodontics.
The couple has a son, Russell Perkins of Little River-Academy; two daughters, Mindy Joseph and husband, Sammie Joseph III, of Austin and Lori Perkins of Little River-Academy; and six grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 50 years.