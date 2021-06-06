Janis and Bill Holmes of Belton celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 30.
Janis Faye Jones of Groesbeck married William (Bill) Nixon Holmes Jr. on May 30, 1961, at the First Methodist Church of Lubbock with Dr. J. Chess Lovern officiating.
The couple lived in Lubbock, Midland and Marlin before settling in Belton in the early 1980s.
The couple has four sons, William Holmes III of Austin, Truett Holmes and wife Kelly of Georgetown, John Holmes and wife Beth of Belton, David Holmes and his wife Kim of Troy; and seven grandchildren.