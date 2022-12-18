Tommy and Judy Millender of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Dec. 10 with a private family dinner.
Most Popular
Articles
- The last picture show: Temple Mall movie theater to close on Christmas Day
- BISD approves new courses for next school year
- Two TISD educators receive national teaching certifications
- Police investigate shooting-suicide as violent incidents reported in city over weekend
- Police identify man who died of self-inflicted gunshot after shooting woman
- Killeen woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for 2020 murder of Army vet
- Temple Police respond to shooting; female hospitalized, male suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Meta pauses Temple data center construction; company said it will update facility plans
- Darlene “Sissy” Bartek, age 74, of Temple, died December 4, 2022
- Two Temple men accused of separate sex crimes