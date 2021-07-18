David and Carol Nix of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 10 with a dinner with close friends and family at First Church of the Nazarene in Temple.
Carol Brooks of Temple married David G. Nix on July 3, 1961, at the Temple First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Walter Huber officiating.
Mr. Nix retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2002.
Mrs. Nix retired from nursing at King’s Daughters Hospital in 2003.
They have three sons, David G., James (deceased), and Stephen B. and wife, Katy; and six grandchildren.
They have lived in Temple all of their married lives.