Billy Reed and Becky Powers of Temple celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 19 with a dinner at the Oscar Store.
Becky Neely of Meridian married Billy Reed Powers on June 23, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in Meridian with the Rev. Gordon Bays officiating.
Mr. Powers is retired after working for 33 years for Powers Insurance.
Mrs. Powers is retired after working for 40 years for Powers Insurance and Paysse Insurance.
They have three children, Kimberly Savage of Whitney, David Powers of College Station and Mark Powers of Lewisville; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 60 years.