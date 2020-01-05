John and Betty Jo Nix of Temple celebrated their 70th anniversary.
Betty Jo Jenkins of Lott married John Nix on Dec. 23, 1949, at First Baptist Church in Marlin with the Rev. W.O. Wright officiating.
Mrs. Nix is retired from Temple ISD.
Mr. Nix is retired from Southwestern Bell.
The couple has three sons, David Nix and wife, Kelley, and Scott Nix and wife, Melissa, all of Temple and Terry Nix and wife, Lisa, of Salado; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 48 years.