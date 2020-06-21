George and Rosamond Bedrich of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner at their home.
Rosamond Hoelscher of Cyclone married George Bedrich on June 18, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Leonard Buxkemper officiating.
Mrs. Bedrich retired after 10 years with St. Mary’s School as a teacher and 30 years with Cheeves Bros. Dept. Store in Ready Wear in Temple.
Mr. Bedrich is a CPA currently working for H&R Block. He had worked for Vance & Assoc., Cen Tex Ready Mix and Knutson Bedrich & Associates, all for more than 50 years.
The couple has three children, Mary Beth Gaspard of Temple, Bob Bedrich and wife, Lori, of Webster and Mike Bedrich and wife, Vanessa, of Fort Worth; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their lives.