Alfred and Bernice Vrazel of Yarrellton will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a dinner hosted by their daughter, Cindy Morris and husband, Michael, and grandchildren.
Bernice Vansa of the Marak community married Alfred Vrazel on June 24, 1961, at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak with the Rev. Rafael Gerskovich officiating.
Mr. Vrazel is a retired farmer and is still active in ranching and also hosts the Alfred Vrazel Polka Show on KMIL 105.1 FM in Cameron.
Mrs. Vrazel is retired after working for Farmers Mutual Protective Association (RVOS) in Temple for seven years, Community Hospital in Cameron for eight years, and Freight Lines in Cameron for 12 years.
They have a daughter, Cindy Morris and husband Michael of Temple; and two grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.