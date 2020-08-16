Don and Kit Mraz of Temple will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a trip at a later date due to COVID-19 travel limitations.
Kathryn “Kit” Ward of Temple married Don Mraz on Aug. 13, 1960 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. R.J. Widacki officiating.
Mrs. Mraz retired as a store director of Albertsons Inc. in Temple after 23 years.
Mr. Mraz was a coach and teacher, owner of Don’s Steakhouse in Seaton and retired from Johnson Brothers Ford after 10 years.
Their children include Derry Mraz of College Station, Todd Mraz and Janette Martin of Belton and Cory and Shelley Mraz of Tyler; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The couple has lived in Central Texas for 49 years.