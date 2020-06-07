Leroy and Jean Kemp of Belton celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Dolores Jean Wyatt of Waco married Leroy Kemp on June 3, 1955, at Southwest Chapel in Belton with the Rev. Marvin Kemp officiating.
Dr. Jean Kemp is retired after 40 years as a Belton public school administrator and a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor professor.
Dr. Leroy Kemp is retired after 20 years as a pastor of First Baptist Church in Belton and 31 years as a UMHB professor.
The couple has three sons, Paul Kemp of Cedar Park, and Tim Kemp and Mark Kemp, both of Belton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 65 years.