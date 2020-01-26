David and Sandra Miller of Temple recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner at Old Jody’s Restaurant. The golden anniversary dinner was hosted by Mona Lewis, Billie Lagrone and Shirley Lagrone, all of Temple.
Sandra Lagrone of Belton married David Miller on Jan. 12, 1970 at the bride’s parents’ home with W.R. Richardson officiating.
Mrs. Miller retired from child care.
Mr. Miller retired as a factory worker and is currently employed at Tuesday Morning.
The couple has a daughter, Lisa Miller and wife, Misty McKinney, of Round Rock; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 50 years.