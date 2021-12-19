Tracy and Sam Kaiser of Belton will celebrate their 65th anniversary on Dec. 22 with a dinner in Belton.
Patricia A. Wells of French Lick, Ind., married Sam Kaiser on Dec. 22, 1956, at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in French Lick with the Rev. Charles L. Sullivan officiating.
Mrs. Kaiser is retired after working for 17 years for the J.C. Penney Company.
Mr. Kaiser is retired after serving 31 years in the U.S. Army and after 15 years of service as a government contractor.
They couple has three children, Jeffrey L. Kaiser of Mountain View, Calif., Valerie D. Johnson of Smithfield, Va., and Karla J. Lovelady of Austin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 38 years.