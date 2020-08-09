Mike and Janice Payne of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary on Aug. 6.
Janice E. Bryant of Abilene married Mike Payne on Aug. 6, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Abilene.
Mr. and Mrs. Payne are both retired educators.
They are members of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple and moved from Katy in 2004.
The couple has two children, Steve and his wife, Heather, and Teri and her husband, Bobby, all of Bastrop; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 16 years.