Eugene and Betty Engbrock of Temple celebrated their 70th anniversary on July 2 with a mass followed by a luncheon hosted by their children at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Temple.
Betty Vanicek of Temple married Eugene Engbrock on July 3, 1952, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Patrick J. O’Reilly officiating.
Mrs. Engbrock is retired after working as an owner of J.L. Vanicek Construction for 25 years.
Mr. Engbrock is retired after serving in the U.S. Army and working as an owner of J.L. Vanicek Construction for 50 years.
They have many children, Rob and Carmen Storrie of Denton; Pam Engbrock of Temple; Kyle and Carla Kacir of Rogers; Earl and Pam Engbrock of Temple; Chad and Sonia Engbrock of Lucas; Michael (deceased) and Mary Engbrock of Temple; Philip Engbrock of Irving; Janet Borgman of Grapevine; and Tim and Gwen Petter of Salado. The couple also has 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.