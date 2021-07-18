Dick and Linda Stafford of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a dinner hosted by their children at the home of Bret and Gail Stafford in Belton.
Linda Huffman of Sundown married Dick Stafford on June 30, 1961, at the First Baptist Church of Sundown with the Rev. Green officiating.
Mr. Stafford retired after working as a coach and teacher for 31 years.
Mrs. Stafford retired after working as a coach and teacher for 28 years.
They have a son, Bret Stafford and wife, Gail, of Belton; a daughter, Cindy Brantley and husband, Roy, of College Station; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 47 years.