Gene and Linda Barnes of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions.
Linda Connorty of Temple married Gene Barnes on July 11, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Driscoll officiating.
Mrs. Barnes is employed as coordinator of marketing and media relations at Temple College.
Mr. Barnes was employed with the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County and retired after 28 years of service.
They are charter members of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple.
The couple has a daughter, Lisa Shed and husband, Kody, of Temple; and two grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their lives.