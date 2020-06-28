Neal and Glenda Corbit of Temple will celebrate their 60th anniversary at a later date.
Glenda Beasley of Dalhart married Billy Neal Corbit on June 18, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Dalhart with the Rev. Jack Pearce officiating.
Mrs. Corbit is a homemaker and helped with her husband’s business.
Mr. Corbit is retired and was self-employed in metal fabrication.
The couple has four sons, Alan Corbit and wife, Susan, of Hillsboro, Clay Corbit and wife, Linda, of Wimberly, Jim Corbit and wife, Michelle, of Cumming, Ga., and Karen Corbit of Salado and the late Russell Corbit; and eight grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 50 years.