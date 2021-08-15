Gene and Judy Lindemann of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a dinner hosted by their children at the home of Jon Paul and Lana Lindemann in Salado.
Judy Adams of Brownwood married Eugene Lindemann of Brownwood on Aug. 5, 1961, in the home of the bride’s parents. Dr. John Stevens, assistant president of Abilene Christian College and cousin of the bride, performed the ceremony.
Mrs. Lindemann retired after working as a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for 28 years.
Mr. Lindemann retired from the U.S.D.A., Natural Resources Conservation Service after working as an engineer for 36 years. Gene founded Lindemann Engineering, Inc. in 1998 which is a consulting engineering firm co-owned by Gene and Judy.
They have four sons, Eugene Jr. (deceased), Joe Allen and wife Juli of Sanger, Chris Eric and wife Tracy of Lorena, and Jon Paul and wife Lana of Salado; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren, and 13 step-great- grandchildren.
They have lived in Temple for 41 years.