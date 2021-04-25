Coleman and Virginia Jeschke Benner of Holland are celebrating their 70th anniversary. There will be no public celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Virginia Jeschke married Coleman Benner on April 27, 1951, in Bell County.
They are active in the community.
The couple’s children include Vicki Benner-Slye and her husband, Rick, Kevin Benner and the late Ricky Benner and his wife, Joyann; a grandchild; and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are encouraged to send congratulations by a phone call or mailing a card to P.O. Box 326 Holland, TX 76534.