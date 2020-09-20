Stacy and Barbara Maness of Rosebud celebrated their 50th anniversary with dinner at Oscar Store in Temple with family and friends. A trip to Hawaii is planned for the future after COVID.
Barbara Rankin of Truth or Consequences, N.M., married Stacy Manness on Sept. 19, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Mrs. Manness is a homemaker and worked for Rosebud-Lott ISD for 18 years.
Mr. Manness retired as a telephone splice/I & R serviceman after 39 years.
The couple has two sons, Sammy Maness and wife, Heather, of Coupland and Kenneth Maness and wife, Tiffanie, of Round Rock; and three grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 44 years.