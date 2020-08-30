Robert D. and Janet C. Avery of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date.
Janet Carol Baugh of Temple married Robert D. Avery on Aug. 29, 1970, at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Henry Causey officiating.
Mrs. Avery retired as a dental assistant and EEG Tech at Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Avery retired as a general contractor.
Both have worked with FFA and 4-H at Academy High School and supported youth at Bell Co. Youth Fair for 30 years.
The couple has two sons, Jason M. Avery of Joaquin and Jonathan M. Avery of Waxahachie; and five grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 48 years.