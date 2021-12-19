Aubrey and Connie Smith of Temple will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a dinner and reception at a later date.
Connie Andrews of Temple married Aubrey Smith on Dec. 16, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Troy.
Mr. Smith is retired after working for Lone Star Gas and TXU for 35 years as a pipeline welder.
Mrs. Smith is retired after working at Santa Fe Hospital and Baylor Scott & White.
They have two children, Audra Xenakis of Belton, and Bobby Smith of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.