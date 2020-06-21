Retired Col. Mark and Kathy Erskin of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions.
Kathy Crews of Temple married Mark Erskin on June 19, 1970, at the First Presbyterian Church in Temple with the Rev. Frank Simcik officiating.
Mrs. Erskine retired after 23 years as a math teacher, having taught at Temple ISD; the Department of Defense-Dependent Schools in Seoul Korea; the University of Alaska in Anchorage; and Killeen ISD.
Col. Erskine retired after 27 years with the U.S. Army and 16 years with McLane Southwest and as an Army contractor.
The couple has four children, Newton Erskine and wife, Jen, and Cary Erskine, and wife, Andrea, all of Belton, Col. Todd Erskine of Temple and Travis Erskine of Houston; and 12 grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 40 years.