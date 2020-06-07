Charles G. and Vivian Stoner of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary in July with a reunion with immediate family and a trip to Branson, Mo.
Vivian Hitchcock of Temple married Charles G. Stoner on June 5, 1970, in Dallas with the Rev. Bruce McIver officiating.
The Rev. Stoner and Mrs. Stoner retired after 40 years as missionary educators. They served for 38 years in Brazil and returned to Temple in 2010.
The couple has three children, Matthew Stoner and wife, Melissa, of Renton, Wash., Marcy Nelson and husband, Richard, of Conway, Ark., and Mark Stoner and wife, Joy, of Rogers, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 10 years.