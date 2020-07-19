Lee Roy and Ruth Hanusch of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date.
Ruth Fisher of Waco married Lee Roy Hanusch on July 17, 1970, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. W.A. Muller officiating.
Mrs. Hanusch retired after 28 years of underwriting insurance with SPJST Fraternal Life Insurance and is now part-time as Assistant to the Fraternal under the President.
Mr. Hanusch is retired after 40 years with Temple Tile and Scott & White hospital.
The couple has three children, Donna Hawkins of Arvada, Colo., Pamela Bennett of Waco and Wayne Hanusch of Round Rock; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 38 years.