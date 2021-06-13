Rex and Marie Karl of Holland celebrated their 65th anniversary on May 29 with a surprise party and dinner at the Karl Family Fryers Creek Retreat in Temple hosted by their children.
Marie Nelson of Holland married Rex Karl on June 9, 1956, at the First Baptist Church of Holland with Allen E. Stephens officiating.
Mr. Karl is retired after working 43 years at Texas Liquid Fertilizer. Mrs. Karl is retired after working 11 years at American National Insurance.
They have four children, Holly Karl Naizer and husband, Kenny, of Holland; Penny Karl Whitmire and husband, Rodney, of Salado; Rex Allen Karl and wife, Debbie, of Temple; Mark Karl and wife, Isabel, of Holland; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
They are members of the First Baptist Church of Holland and have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.