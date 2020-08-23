Mr. and Mrs. Blocker

John and Vivian Blocker of Temple celebrated their 70th anniversary will a family dinner at their daughter’s home.

Vivian Hawkins of Temple married John W. Blocker on Aug. 12, 1950, in Temple.

Mrs. Blocker retired after 25 years with Scott & White Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Blocker retired after 40 years with Smith Supply Co.

The couple has two daughters, Helen Warner of Temple and Phyllis Gilliard and husband, Tony, of Dallas; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

They have lived in Central Texas for 70 years.