John and Vivian Blocker of Temple celebrated their 70th anniversary will a family dinner at their daughter’s home.
Vivian Hawkins of Temple married John W. Blocker on Aug. 12, 1950, in Temple.
Mrs. Blocker retired after 25 years with Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Blocker retired after 40 years with Smith Supply Co.
The couple has two daughters, Helen Warner of Temple and Phyllis Gilliard and husband, Tony, of Dallas; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 70 years.