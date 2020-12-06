James Kenneth and Helen Elaine Durham of Belton recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.
Helen Elaine Stohler of La Feria married James Kenneth Durham on Nov. 25, 1960, in LaFeria with the Rev. Albert Brown officiating.
Mrs. Durham was a farmer’s daughter and worked in a cotton gin’s office when Kenneth was in Korea. She later served as the local Baptist church’s secretary for 15 years before becoming the manager of Big Red Storage in Belton for 18 years.
Mr. Durham served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a fire and rescue airman, then returned home to become co-owner of Builder’s Lumber Company, a residential contractor and lumberyard business, eventually becoming sole owner. After 39 years of serving the Rio Grande Valley, he sold the company in 2002 and moved to Belton.
The couple has four children, David Durham, and wife, Delaine, and Stacy Carpenter and husband, Donny, both of Belton, Kevin Durham and wife, Rose, of Temple, and Keith Durham and wife, Terri, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas since 2002.