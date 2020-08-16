John and Peggi Wilson of Salado celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Peggi Adams of Salado married John Wilson on Aug. 7, 1970, at Immanuel Baptist Church of Temple with Guinn Williams officiating.
Mrs. Wilson has been a hair stylist for 56 years and has owned Hair Designs in Salado for 36 years.
Mr. Wilson has been in construction for 54 years and is currently employed at Drywall Systems of Belton. The couple has two children, Trampas Wilson and wife, Jamie, of Mansfield and Sommer Wilson of Austin; and six grandchildren.
They are lifelong residents of Central Texas.