Jimmy and Mary Ashby of Little River-Academy recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Mary Lisenbe of Little River-Academy married Jimmy Ashby on Sept. 10, 1955, with James LaFan officiating.
Mrs. Ashby retired from Temple Tag after 34 years.
Mr. Ashby has been a rancher and horse breeder for 50 years.
The couple has four children, Catherine Ashby, Chapple Ashby, Ebbi Ashby and Jimmy K. Ashby and wife Melanie; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
They are lifelong residents of Bell County.