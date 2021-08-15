Chuck and Julie Haag of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 14, with a family dinner in Waco hosted by their children and grandchildren. A family trip will be taken at a later date.
Julia Elizabeth Hauber of Winfield, Kan., married Charles Frederick Haag on Aug. 14, 1971, in Winfield, Kan., with the Rev. Thomas Glenn officiating.
Mr. Haag retired after working as a teacher and coach at Temple ISD for 33 years. He worked in education for 46 years.
Mrs. Haag retired after working for 34 years. She served as the vice president/director of operations for the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
They have a daughter, Jenny Haag Damron and husband, Josh, of Waco; a son, Joey Haag and wife, Ashley, of Rockwall; and four grandchildren.
They have been residents of Temple for 35 years.