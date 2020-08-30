Ken and Brenda Camp of Belton will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.
Brenda Allen of Smithville married Ken Camp on Aug. 26, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Smithville with the Rev. John L. Jensen officiating.
Mrs. Camp retired from the Texas Department of Health.
Mr. Camp retired from Scott & White and the U.S. Navy.
They couple has three children, Kenny Camp and wife, Danielle, of Leander, Carey Camp and wife, LeAnn, of Crosby and Shanon Gish and husband, Jason, of Belton; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have resided in Central Texas for 31 years.