Stanley J. and La Velle Glaser of Buckholts will celebrate their 60th anniversary on July 2 in Temple with a dinner.
La Velle Fischer of Buckholts married Stanley J. Glaser on June 30, 1962, at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts with the Rev. J.A. Pietsch officiating.
Mr. Glaser is a 1962 graduate of Texas A&M University. He is retired and worked as a farmer and a rancher.
Mrs. Glaser is a 1962 graduate of Temple Junior College. She is retired after working as a farm and ranch secretary, bookkeeper and homemaker.
They have two daughters, Jocelyn Ramthun and husband, Ricky, of Buckholts, and Celeste Gamrod and husband, Matthew, of Belton; and three grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.