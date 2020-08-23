William and Betty Donaldson of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date.
Betty J. Smith of Temple married William Donaldson on Aug. 21, 1970, in Temple with C.S. Williamson officiating.
Mrs. Donaldson retired from Scott & White Hospital in Temple after 38 years.
Mr. Donaldson retired from Wilsonart after 15 years and TISD after 26 years.
The couple has two children, Tiffani Mapp of Killeen and Christopher Donaldson of Belton; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have lived in Central Texas for 69 years.