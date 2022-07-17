Bobby and Sylvia Butler of Moody are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a family dinner.
Sylvia Juergens of Temple married Bobby Butler on July 13, 1962, in Temple.
Mrs. Butler is retired after working as a secretary at the Medical Art Clinic in Temple.
Mr. Butler served in the U.S. Navy and retired after working as an electrician at Fort Hood.
They have a son, Terry Butler of Temple; a daughter, Pam Reavis of Killeen; and three grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.