Steve and Darlene Melton of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 1.
Darlene Lofton of Snyder married Steve Melton on July 1, 1960, in Snyder with Dr. Jimmy Nelson officiating.
Mrs. Melton retired as a homemaker.
Mr. Melton served in five years in the U.S. Army in Germany and Vietnam. He served 40 years as pastor of several Texas Baptist Churches.
The couple has three children, Toby Melton of Midland, Todd and Silvia Melton of Waxahachie and Jim and Megan LeFlure Melton of Austin; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for nine years.