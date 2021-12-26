Paula and Heinz Tannreuther of Temple celebrated their 70th anniversary on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, with family.
Paula Forster married Heinz Tannreuther on Dec. 25, 1951, at the Lutheran Church in Oberasbach/Nuernberg, Germany.
Mr. Tannreuther is retired after 35 years of employment with American Desk Co., Continental Belton Co., and Royal Seating Co. in Cameron.
Mrs. Tannreuther is retired after 28 years of employment with Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
They have one child, Harald Tannreuther and his wife, Dianne, of Bastrop; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Temple for 70 years.