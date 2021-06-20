Bernie and Katherine Lenart of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 30 with a dinner and dance at Flag Hall in Cyclone.
Katherine Stermer of Cyclone married Bernie Lenart on May 29, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. John Driscoll and the Rev. Fred Bomar officiating.
Mr. Lenart is retired after working 36 years for the Carpenter Company.
Mrs. Lenart also is retired. She worked for Scott & White for nine years and worked for Wilsonart for 31 years.
The couple has a son, Michael Lenart of Dallas; a daughter, Mandy Lenart of Round Rock; and three grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 50 years.