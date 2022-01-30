Dr. and Mrs. Arthur Ballard of Temple celebrated their 75th anniversary on Sunday with a dinner in Belton.
Anita Forrester of Temple married Dr. Arthur Ballard on Jan. 30, 1948, at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Mrs. Ballard worked as a business manager and also was a homemaker.
Dr. Ballard is retired after working for 50 years as a dentist. He also served in the U.S. Naval Corps during World War II.
They couple has two children, Patti Toon of Dallas and Jim Ballard of Austin; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for more than 90 years.