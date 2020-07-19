Wayne “Bill” and Linda Frankenberger of Belton celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family gathering at their son’s home.
Linda Andresen married Wayne “Bill” Frankenberger on July 3, 1960, at the chapel on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Mrs. Frankenberger was a homemaker and retired from Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple.
Mr. Frankenberger retired in 1980 from the Air Force after 23 years of service; then went into the aerospace industry, which he left in 1996 and started and managed an Allstate Agency in Temple, retiring again in 2005.
The couple has two children, Tony Frankenberger and his wife, Sharon, of Belton and Traci Winterbottom of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 24 years.