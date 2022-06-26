Billy Joe and Kay Nan Ledger of Temple are celebrating their 60th anniversary.
Kay Nan Wyatt of Troy married Billy Joe Ledger on June 23, 1962, at the Troy United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ike Ledger (brother of the groom) and the Rev. J.W. Gill officiating.
Mr. Ledger is retired after working 48 years in the automobile business. He worked at Dan Steakley Chevrolet, as co-owner of Hundley Buick, and as owner of Steering Wheel used car dealership.
Mrs. Ledger is retired after working for 28 years. She worked at Temple ISD, Alton Theile accounting firm, and as a co-owner of Steering Wheel used car dealership.
They have two children, Bill Ledger of Troy, and Tanya Reed and husband, Dexter, of Salado; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their lives.