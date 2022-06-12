Robert and Genie Finto of Troy are celebrating their 60th anniversary with dinner at Casa Ole in Temple with family and friends.
Genie Wiley of Troy married Robert E. Finto on June 10, 1962, in Temple with the Rev. Blevins officiating.
Mr. Finto is retired and worked as a truck driver for more than 45 years.
Mrs. Finto is a homemaker.
They have five children, Deborah Shaeffer and her husband, Billy, Michelle Olsen, Randal Earl Finto (deceased), Roger Finto and his wife, Carolyn, and the Rev. Robert Lee Finto and his wife, Raney; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 60 years.