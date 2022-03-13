Dr. and Mrs. Howard Birkholz of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday with a dinner in Temple.
Kay Wadsworth of Bangs married Dr. Howard Birkholz on March 11, 1972, at the First United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Harvey Ozmer officiating.
Dr. Birkholz is retired after practicing dentistry for 47 years. He also served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Europe.
Mrs. Birkholz has owned her own business and worked as a staff member of First United Methodist Church in Temple for 33 years. She currently works with the FUMC Temple Women and Adult Ministry.
The couple has three children, Mark Birkholz of Kingwood, Chris Birkholz of Temple and Jennifer Birkholz-Stuart of Round Rock; and five grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 51 years.