Ret. Col. Robert and Jean Gosney of Belton celebrated their 70th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children.
Jean Hefner of Fort Worth married Robert Gosney on Aug. 18, 1950, in Weatherford.
Mrs. Gosney is a homemaker; and had retired after working in the U.S. Embassy as a Liberia consultant, a Realtor, and a travel agent.
Retired Col. Gosney retired from the U.S. Army after 32 years.
The couple has four children, Pamela Fette and husband, David, and Mark Gosney and wife, Nichole, all of Belton, and Milly White and husband, Ronald, and Amy Lange and husband, Eddy, all of Temple; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 46 years.