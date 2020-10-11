Robert and Barbara Macek of Cyclone will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date because of COVID-19.
Barbara Willberg of Westphalia married Robert Macek on Oct. 3, 1970, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Gideon Stram officiating.
Mrs. Macek retired from the Attorney General’s Office.
Mr. Macek retired after 35 years with E.R. Carpenter.
The couple has four children, Janet Ashcraft of Seaton, Carl Macek of Cyclone, David Macek of Temple and Mark Macek and wife, Marla, of Tyler; and three grandchildren.