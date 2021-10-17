Ron and Dee Donnelly of Belton will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family at a later date.
Dolores Newberry married Ron Donnelly on Oct. 7, 1961.
Mr. Donnelly is retired from Perry Office Plus.
Mrs. Donnelly also is retired from Perry Office Plus.
They have four children, Angela and David Morehead of Waxahachie, Keith and Debra Donnelly of Belton, Alicia and Douglas Tobin of Belton, and Jay and Amy Larson of Dripping Springs.
They have been residents of Central Texas all their lives.