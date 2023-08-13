Paul and Lynda Contrucci of Temple are celebrating their 50th anniversary. The couple held an anniversary celebration on July 6 with a family dinner at Fisher’s in Orange Beach, Ala., hosted by their children. The couple also will celebrate again on Sept. 1.
