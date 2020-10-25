Kenneth and Jenette Driska of Westphalia celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner and they will take a trip to Branson, Mo., at a later date.
Jenette Louise Hoelscher of Westphalia married Kenneth Driska on Oct. 24, 1970, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Gideon Stram officiating.
Mrs. Driska retired after 36 years from the Temple VA Hospital.
Mr. Driska retired after 32 years with the Texas Department of Human Services and retired for Rosebud-Lott ISD and Falls Co. Appraisal District.
The couple has two children, Kenny Driska of Cameron and Jana Zajicek and husband, Kenny, of Belton; and five grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their married lives.