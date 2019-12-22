Joe and Colleen Palmer of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family celebration in Waco and in Fredericksburg hosted by their children.
Colleen Coward of Gatesville married Joe Palmer on Dec. 23, 1969, at First Baptist Church in Gatesville.
Mrs. Palmer is retired.
Mr. Palmer is the superintendent of Human Resources at Temple ISD.
The couple has three children, Carey Palmer Bourland and husband, Michael, of Waco, Daniel Palmer and wife, Caroline, of Temple and David Palmer of Austin; and five grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 35 years.