Tempe and Lois Cabaniss of Salado celebrated their 60th anniversary on June 23 with a small family dinner at the home of their daughter, Lisa Clement of Salado.
Lois Smith of Radcliff, Ky., married Tempe Cabaniss on June 23, 1961, at Longview Methodist Church in Radcliff, Ky., with the Rev. Walter B. White Jr. officiating.
Mr. Cabaniss is retired from Olin Corp in Brandenburg, Ky., after 28 years.
Mrs. Cabaniss is retired from U.S. Civil Service at Fort Knox, Ky., after 38 years.
They have two daughters, Lisa Clement and husband, Benny, of Salado and Kari Hinds and husband, Glenn, of Rineyville, Ky.; and two grandchildren.
They have been residents of Salado for 20 years.